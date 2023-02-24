Dry bulk exports from Ukraine down 78% in one year
Almost 20 million tonnes of bulk agricultural goods have so far left Ukraine but grain shipments were still down 43% YoY between August 2022 and February 2023: Filipe Gouveia, BIMCO.
Ukraine’s sea ports were under a blockade from the start of the conflict until the end of July 2022 when the Black Sea Grain deal was signed.
Ukraine remains key to assuring the global supply of maize and wheat. Without a rebound in Ukraine’s exports, USDA estimates it could take over four years for global maize exports to return to pre-war levels.
