5 June 2024
Easyfresh Netherlands, BlueBox collaborate for cold chain shipments
BlueBox Systems has teamed up with Easyfresh Netherlands for its BlueBoxOcean platform. The platform allows the cold chain logistics provider to track perishable shipments with just a few clicks.
The platform also provides an overview of all key container details including the total number of containers sorted by type, country of origin, country of destination, carrier and monthly cargo volume.
Teun Messemaker of Easyfresh Netherlands says: “By using BlueBox Systems' data, we can now offer our customers even better visibility of their shipments and intervene more quickly in the event of short-term problems to ensure smooth transport.”
Martin Schulze of BlueBox Systems adds: “This cooperation with Easyfresh Netherlands underlines the growing demand for transparency in refrigerated transport in ocean freight logistics. In this area, too, companies want to plan their routes in the best possible way, save resources and be able to react as quickly as possible to events during transport - and the data we provide makes this possible.”
Easyfresh plans to integrate the BlueBox Systems solution at other locations such as Ireland, Chile, and Spain.
