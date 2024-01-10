Ethiopian Cargo expands reach to Casablanca, Morocco
This strategic expansion adds Casablanca to Ethiopian Cargo's extensive network of 35 freighter destinations across Africa.
The airline is operating the Boeing 777-200F freighter aircraft, known for its exceptional payload capacity exceeding 100 tonnes.
The airline has also recently finished constructing an e-commerce warehouse with a capacity of 150,000 tonnes, providing ample space for various operations.
We are thrilled to announce the commencement of freighter services to Casablanca, marking our inaugural venture into the Maghreb region within our global freighter network: Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group.
Subscribe Now
Read More:
Maersk pauses all Red Sea transits