FedEx attains AEO level 2 accreditation in SA
FedEx Express announced that it became the first express logistics company in South Africa to be awarded the Authorised Economic Operators Level 2 accreditation for compliance and safety (AEO-S Level 2).
Natasha Parmanand, FedEx Express: "Safety and security are not just words for us; they are the cornerstones of everything we do.”
This accreditation unlocks benefits for FedEx customers. It translates into faster customs clearance, reduced physical inspections of goods, expedited release of shipments, heightened security measures, and improved risk mitigation strategies.
Parmanand: "From expediting customs procedures to minimizing transit times and beyond, we firmly believe that this accreditation will bring significant benefits to our customers.”
