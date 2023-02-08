Intradco transports 330 cattle to West Africa
Cattle transported by Intradco Global will redress deficit between supply and demand of milk in the area with each cow estimated to produce 40 litres of high-quality milk per day.
Operation took place across two charter flights in January, and saw Intradco’s ground operations team present at the departure and arrival airports.
Being involved in an important project that will have a positive and tangible impact on the local community is a great feeling: Hayden Edwards, Cargo Account Manager – Commercial, Intradco Global.
