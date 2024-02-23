23 Feb 2024
Jetstream unveils AI-powered cross-border platform
The Ghana-based digital freight forwarder Jetstream Africa announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-based (AI) African cross-border trade platform Jetvision.ai.
Miishe Addy, Jetstream Africa: “Jetvision.ai is a place for freight forwarders, and their business customers, to come together to build supply chains.”
Features on Jetvision.ai include automated, total supply chain visibility, supply chain vendor network across Africa, digital payments to supply chain vendors, cargo insurance and trade finance.
The first growth tool on Jetvision.ai is trade finance. Since 2021, Jetstream has partnered with banks, debt investors, and logistics vendors to disburse nearly $8MM in export and import loans in West Africa, at an average loan value of $17,000.
To manage the risk, Jetvision.ai, in partnership with Curacel (YC 22), makes it easy for businesses to add insurance to their shipments with a few clicks of a mouse.
Jetvision.ai, in partnership with Onafriq and Paystack, allows customers to pay with their preferred payment method (bank transfer, debit card, mobile money), and have the payment reflected in their supply chain vendors’ accounts.
With a network of 895 cross-border vendors, Jetvision aims to make it easy for businesses to filter and search for providers based on commodities and trade corridors, and to see each vendor’s track record for getting things done on time and on budget.
Jetvision.ai also aims to automate supply chain visibility by geolocating goods, tracking payments and costs, and tracking the profiles and performance of supply chain actors.
