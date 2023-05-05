Kenya Airways Cargo receives IATA's CEIV pharma certification
Kenya Airways Cargo pharma facility covers approximately 600 sq.m with three temperature levels - +15 to +25°C, +2 to +8°C and -20°C.
It is evident that the CIEV certification for Kenya Airways Cargo will unlock huge potential in the market and provide a mechanism for tapping into this potential: Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport
This certification demonstrates the strength of our customised solutions and services, giving our customers, freight forwarders, and supply chain partners greater confidence in our pharma capability: Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways
Being one of the first African airlines to receive IATA's international certificate is the result of the work we've done over the last few years to strengthen our product: Dick Murianki, Director of Cargo, Kenya Airways
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories