Kenyan president promises to make Mombasa port efficient
Kenyan President William Ruto said that the government will make the Port of Mombasa more efficient by working along with partners.
He said that the Kenyan government is keen on transforming the port to be globally competitive.
“The productivity of this Port is directly linked to the state of our economy, improving efficiency will help us create jobs, boost export volumes and stimulate economic growth,” he said.
The president was speaking during the Port Reforms Working Group Consultative Forum at the Berth 22 of the Port of Mombasa.
