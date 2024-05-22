22 May 2024
K+N, Alumichem team up to deliver clean drinking water to Ghana
Alumichem has appointed Kuehne+Nagel as a logistics partner in Ghana for the second consecutive year. The partnership aims to deliver clean drinking water to communities in Ghana.
Denmark-based Alumichem has been working with Ghana Water Company to improve the efficiency of the water treatment processes and provide advanced water treatment technologies.
Kuehne+Nagel will provide sea logistics solutions for the transport of the chemical components between Denmark and Ghana and domestic road logistics solutions for the deliveries to a state utility water producer, Ghana Water Company. So far Kuehne+Nagel has handled over 194 TEUs of water treatment chemicals on behalf of Alumichem.
"We rely on Kuehne+Nagel's expertise in global logistics and supply chain management to deliver a product that provides access to clean drinking water, which is a fundamental human right" : says Isaac Mensah-Boansi, Business Development Director, Africa, Alumichem.
Alexandre Muratore, West Africa Cluster Manager, Kuehne+Nagel adds: "By providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions for the deliveries of the water treatment products, we improve the quality of lives of Ghanaians. It is an example of the logistics industry and its dedication to support human needs merging into one.”
