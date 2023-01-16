Maersk, DP World sign long-term deal
Maersk and DP World Jebel Ali Port have signed a long-term partnership through which both parties will collaborate on various aspects of service delivery and work towards a common goal of decarbonising logistics and serving their customers better.
The long-term strategic partnership will give priority berthing for Maersk vessels, support for Maersk’s customers and implement new processes to improve quayside productivity, all leading to faster gate turnaround times at Jebel Ali Port and reduced bunker fuel consumption.
Maersk will deploy two of its solutions for customers moving their cargo through Jebel Ali -- Maersk Accelerate, a fast-tracking service through priority cargo handling, and Maersk Flex Hub, a cargo storage solution.
