Maersk secures green methanol for maiden voyage
Maersk signed a deal with Dutch producer OCI Global on the delivery of green bio-methanol for the 21,500 km trip from Ulsan, South Korea to Copenhagen, Denmark.
Green methanol market is still in its infancy and frankly we had not expected to be able to secure a maiden voyage on green methanol for this vessel. So, we are very proud to have achieved this significant milestone: Morten Bo Christiansen, Maersk
This marks another significant milestone in our global leadership in supplying and trading renewable and low carbon fuels to decarbonise energy-intensive industries: Ahmed El-Hoshy, OCI Global
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories