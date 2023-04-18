Margin pressure to ease for container terminal operators: Drewry
Widespread easing of port congestion reduced average container dwell times at terminals and led to a corresponding fall in storage revenues in Q422.
Costs continued to rise, according to Drewry’s Global Container Terminal Cost Index, due to continuing inflationary pressure, particularly from escalating labour and energy costs.
The index measures quarterly changes in industry earnings per TEU based on the financial results of selected global terminal operators.
Looking ahead, while weakening container traffic will depress total revenues, the impact on per unit revenues will be partially offset by inflation-linked annual tariff increases.
