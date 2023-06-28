Michael Aldwell joins Kuehne+Nagel management board
Aldwell will assume responsibility for sea logistics and succeed Horst Joachim (Otto) Schacht. Since January 2023, he has been based in Schindellegi, Switzerland, responsible for sea logistics products, sales, and marketing worldwide.
After an incredible 26-year journey with this extraordinary company, I prepare to close this second chapter of my professional life. I will continue to work as a consultant for the Kuehne+Nagel Group focusing on carrier relationships and the Group’s sustainability initiatives. I will have more time for my family and many other interests: Otto Schacht, Kuehne+Nagel
Michael Aldwell's appointment will ensure the continued development of Kuehne+Nagel as the global market leader in sea logistics. On behalf of the entire board of directors, I would like to thank Otto Schacht for his many years of outstanding contributions to the development of sea logistics, our largest business unit: Joerg Wolle, Kuehne+Nagel.
