Nestlé’s goal is a 50% reduction of total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. Nestlé’s water beverages and Nespresso have been two pioneering brands using ECO Delivery since 2021. Today, many more of Nestlé’s up to 2,000 brands are reaching the end consumers with a much smaller GHG footprint, thanks to Maersk’s ECO Delivery. Nestlé is one of Maersk’s partners in piloting low GHG emission landside transports e.g. by rail or electric trucks.