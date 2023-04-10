Ocean Network Express launches ONE Eco Calculator
ONE Eco Calculator provides total distance and total CO2 emissions from place of receipt to place of delivery, including door locations.
ONE Eco Calculator was developed not only for ourselves but also for like-minded players and customers seeking sustainable transport solutions and seeking to manage their own cargo emissions: Koshiro Wake, ONE
ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEUs with 205 vessels.
Click here to read more.
Click Here For More Stories