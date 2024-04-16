16 Apr 2024
ONE, Portchain ink deal for sustainable shipping
In the fall of 2023, Ocean Network Express (ONE) partnered with Portchain to focus efforts on enhancing collaboration with container terminals through the Portchain Connect platform.
“This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to advancing the container shipping industry through innovation and transparency for faster and more sustainable shipping”: says Craig Halford, Vice-President, Sales, Portchain.
"If all container vessels coordinated Just-In-Time port-to-port, it could save up to 19 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions – equivalent to the annual emissions of four million people."
Portchain’s platform, a growing network of 100 terminals, allows ONE to facilitate the exchange of berthing data with terminals with greater frequency and heightened quality.
The partnership envisages a reduction in the time for terminals and ONE to reach digital handshakes on berth changes, presenting a mutual opportunity for both parties to optimise their operational resources.
