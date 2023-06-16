ONE to install telematic devices on reefer fleet
Key benefits of installing telematic devices: Enhanced visibility, proactive decision-making and improved customer service
Operating more than 200 vessels, ONE offers over 170 services to over 120 countries. ONE is the seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU.
ONE reported a 3% decline in revenue at $29.3 billion for FY2022 compared to FY2021 and profit dropped 10% to $15 billion from $16.7 billion last year. Lifting dropped 8% to 11 million.
