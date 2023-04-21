ONE upgrades service to Africa
Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced that the Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) service will increase its sailing frequency from fortnightly to weekly starting from May 2023.
“This is part of commitment to enhance our services in Africa. This upgrade will provide greater flexibility and convenience to cater to the dynamic needs of customers,” reads the release.
The increased frequency will begin from the Westbound sailing arriving at Jebel Ali on May 6, 2023 and the Eastbound sailing from Tema on June 9, 2023.
The AIM service rotation remains unchanged: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Colombo - Durban - Tema - Tincan - Apapa - Durban - Jebel Ali (Weekly frequency)
In March 2023, ONE ordered 10 large new container vessels with a carrying capacity of over 13,700 TEU to be delivered in 2025 and 2026 to meet increasing customer demand.
