WiseTech H123 revenue up 35% on CargoWise growth
CargoWise revenue in H123 increased 50% on H12022 to A$289.2 million ($197 million)
EBITDA increased 36% to A$187.3 million ($127.4 million) including tuck-in M&A dilution and A$10.1 million M&A costs.
FY23 guidance confirmed - A$790–822 million (representing revenue growth of 26–30%) and EBITDA excluding M&A costs of A$380–$412 million (growth of 19–29%).
Our unique CargoWise offering is enabling us to drive considerable momentum. This is underpinned by our global rollouts, stemming from an investment of over $775 million in R& over five years: Richard White, WiseTech.
