ZIM expands 40Seas partnership to offer digital financing solutions
ZIM customers will be able to defer payment for freight charges for maximum period of 90 days from invoice date
ZIM and 40Seas are firmly aligned on championing digital innovation in the shipping industry, and together, we look forward to pushing boundaries and eradicating financing-related impediments to global commerce: Eli Glickman, ZIM
By combining forces on a trade finance platform like 40Seas, a major carrier like ZIM, and a dynamic digital freight forwarder like Ship4wd, we can make serious headway in the transformation of the global logistics landscape: Eyal Moldovan, 40Seas
Click here to read more
Click Here For More Stories