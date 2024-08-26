The African cargo airline Astral Aviation has announced the launch of its first flight from Guangzhou, China, to Nairobi, Kenya, with a continuing flight to Maputo, the capital of the Republic of Mozambique. This new direct flight between China and Africa not only represents a significant step for the African airline's expansion into the Asian market but also aims to strengthen logistics links between continents.



Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO of Astral Aviation, expressed enthusiasm about the new route while speaking at the launch event. He said, "We are thrilled to begin our operations in China with this new service from Guangzhou. This route enhances connectivity between Asia and Africa and meets the increasing demand for reliable cargo transportation, facilitating the flow of essential goods and contributing to economic growth in both regions. We are grateful to our launch customer, Air Charter Service Hong Kong, The Guangdong Airport Authority Co. Ltd, and our GSA IGS Air."

Connecting Guangzhou with Nairobi was a crucial step for Astral Aviation, as Guangzhou is a vital gateway for Chinese goods, including electronics and e-commerce products. Gadhia mentioned that the Guangzhou service is strategically designed to meet the rising needs of importers and exporters by providing a reliable and efficient air cargo solution. The airline's CEO added that the company's Boeing 767 freighter aircraft will ensure safe and timely delivery of various goods, including perishable items, industrial products, and high-tech equipment from one continent to the another.

This new route is a part of Astral Aviation's broader expansion strategy, which aims to enhance its global reach and offer unparalleled service to its clients. The company plans to introduce additional routes in the near future, further bridging the gap between critical markets across Asia and Africa, mentioned Gadhia in an official release.

Astral Aviation's expansion comes at a time when African airlines are experiencing significant growth. An IATA study found that African airlines saw the highest percentage growth in demand, with a rise of 18.4% yearly. Demand in the Africa-Asia market increased by 40.6% compared to May 2023.