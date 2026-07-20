Astral Aviation has resumed its weekly scheduled Boeing 767-300 Freighter service between Nairobi and Guangzhou, restoring direct air cargo connectivity between China and Africa.

The weekly return service will provide capacity for e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables, industrial equipment and general cargo. According to the airline, it will offer faster transit times and provide customers with seamless access to Astral Aviation's extensive African network.

Astral Aviation said the resumed service reflects its commitment to connecting businesses, strengthening supply chains and supporting economic development as trade between China and Africa continues to grow. The airline also acknowledged the support of TAM Group and its China general sales agent, Kingfer Lin, in resuming the service.

The Guangzhou route was first launched in August 2024 with Astral Aviation's inaugural freighter flight from Guangzhou to Nairobi, followed by an onward connection to Maputo in Mozambique. The airline said the service marked its entry into the Chinese market and was introduced to strengthen trade and logistics links between Asia and Africa. Guangzhou was selected as a key gateway for Chinese exports, while the Boeing 767 Freighter was deployed to transport cargo including perishables, industrial products and high-tech equipment.

The launch of the Guangzhou service formed part of Astral Aviation's broader expansion strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia and improve connectivity between key markets across Asia and Africa.

The resumption of the Nairobi–Guangzhou service follows another recent expansion of Astral Aviation's China–Africa network. Earlier this month, the airline, in partnership with Fly Noor Aviation Services, resumed its dedicated Haikou–Johannesburg freighter service via Nairobi using a twice-weekly Boeing 767-300 Freighter operation to strengthen cargo links between China and Africa. The service was announced during the Air Cargo China exhibition in Shanghai.