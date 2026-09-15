ECS Group and Air Senegal are marking seven years of partnership focused on developing the airline’s cargo business across France, Europe and international markets.

ECS Group and its French subsidiary and contract-holder, Aero Cargo International France, signed a GSSA partnership agreement with Air Senegal in February 2019, less than a year after the airline began commercial operations.

Air Senegal resumed direct flights between Paris-CDG and Dakar-DSS in February 2025 after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. It now operates a daily service on the route, offering around 15 tonnes and 70 m³ of cargo capacity per day.

The Paris-Dakar route is the main route in Air Senegal’s network and also feeds regional destinations including Abidjan, Cotonou, Conakry, Bamako, Accra, Lagos, Libreville and Banjul.

Air Senegal operates its flights with Airbus 320, Boeing 737 and ATR aircraft. Its cargo includes express freight and e-commerce, postal mail, perishables, pharmaceuticals and general cargo such as industrial goods, textiles and IT equipment.

ECS Group supports Air Senegal’s cargo development in France, where French freight forwarders supply around 80% to 90% of the cargo volumes flying out of Paris. European and other international destinations also feed into Air Senegal’s network.

Through its commercial representation and interline agreements, ECS Group attracts cargo flows from several international markets. These include the UAE, Belgium, Germany and India, as well as occasional cargo flows from Nordic countries.

For example, several tonnes of goods leave the UAE each week for Paris-CDG before being forwarded to Senegal. Cargo from Europe is pre-transported either by road or by air through airline interline agreements.

“Senegal and France have particularly strong historical, economic and cultural ties, and therefore a long-standing tradition of cooperation,” said Jean Ceccaldi, Chief Executive Officer, ECS Group.

“Air Senegal Cargo and ECS Group play an essential role in strengthening these ties through daily flights linking Dakar and Paris-CDG. This service creates a genuine bridge between our two countries, facilitating trade and cargo flows.”

ECS Group also works with local market stakeholders including freight forwarders, postal operators and express carriers. It continues to implement interline solutions for Air Senegal and promotes CargoTech digital solutions such as e-booking, dynamic pricing and the Wallet solution.

“ECS Group congratulates Air Senegal on the tremendous efforts it makes every day and will continue to support its expansion and growth in every way possible. Thank you for the first seven years of partnership,” Ceccaldi added.