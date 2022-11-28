Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has been awarded Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma recertification by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The carrier is one of only 37 airlines to hold IATA CEIV Pharma certification globally.

The UAE's national carrier first achieved IATA CEIV Pharma certification in 2019 in conjunction with its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Etihad Airport Services Cargo. Etihad Cargo went on to become the first airline in the Middle East and only the third globally to hold the trilogy of CEIV Pharma, CEIV Fresh, and CEIV Live Animals certifications.

Etihad Cargo achieved IATA CEIV Pharma recertification following an audit by independent validators that assessed the carrier's capacity to control and enhance its processes through a checklist that focused on Etihad Cargo's Quality Management System that incorporates supplier management, training programmes, processes and procedures, audit programmes, and quality enhancement, among others. Achieving recertification demonstrates Etihad Cargo's and its dedicated pharmaceutical transportation product PharmaLife's full compliance with specific pharmaceutical regulations, including IATA Temperature Control Regulations (TCR), Good Distribution Practices (GDP), a quality system for warehouses and distribution centres dedicated to medications and life sciences products.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Etihad Cargo is proud to achieve IATA CEIV Pharma recertification following an extensive audit. This industry-wide standard ensures Etihad Cargo's operations and staff comply with all applicable standards, regulations, and guidelines expected from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The benefits of CEIV Pharma certification extend to Etihad Cargo's customers, who can be assured the carrier's dedicated pharma cargo management constantly monitor and analyse the quality and safety of Etihad Cargo's PharmaLife product performance."

"Etihad Cargo fully supports Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a life sciences and pharmaceutical hub. Achieving recertification and providing world-class pharmaceutical logistics solutions demonstrates Etihad Cargo's capabilities in seamlessly transporting life-saving medicines and the latest treatments around the world from the carrier's Abu Dhabi hub." he said.

Etihad Cargo has significantly invested in its PharmaLife product since achieving IATA CEIV Pharma certification for pharmaceutical logistics in 2019. In addition to launching dedicated thermal covers for PharmaLife products across its top pharma origin stations, Etihad Cargo recently announced the upcoming launch of a new, state-of-the-art, 3,000-square-metre pharma facility at its Abu Dhabi hub. The new facility, made possible through the carrier's ongoing partnership with Etihad Airport Services Cargo and Abu Dhabi Airports, will double Etihad Cargo's cool chain capacity to carry and accommodate an additional 50,000 tonnes of cool chain commodities, including pharmaceuticals and life sciences products.

Frederic Leger, IATA, Senior Vice President of Commercial Products and Services, said, "Organisations holding CEIV certification and their customers recognize that CEIV Pharma certification is a key differentiator, highlighting the additional efforts taken to improve service quality and enhance the customer experience. We congratulate Etihad Cargo on achieving CEIV Pharma recertification. Pharmaceuticals represent one of the world's fastest-growing freight markets, their transportation is critical but challenging. Shippers such as pharmaceutical companies welcome such certification as it gives them confidence in air transport. Etihad Cargo's efforts in achieving recertification support the vision of having a global standard for the safe transportation of pharmaceuticals."

Building on the carrier's IATA CEIV Pharma-certified status, Etihad Cargo has committed to raising standards across the pharma supply chain. As a founding member of the HOPE Consortium, Etihad Cargo partnered with Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Brussels Airport Company, and Pharma.Aero to launch Pharma Corridor 2.0 between Brussels and Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to provide the highest levels of assurance in the quality of handling to pharmaceutical shippers and forwarders through the establishment of pharma corridors between airports with cargo handling communities certified under the CEIV Pharma programme.