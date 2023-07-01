Neutral Air Partner (NAP), the premier global platform of leading air cargo architects and aviation logistics specialists, launched its new air cargo logistics ecosystem with six sub-industry networks during its annual OPENAP conference last May in Greece.

The new structure provides air cargo logistics firms with the opportunity to apply for membership in a sub-industry network tailored to their specialisation and the company’s core industry sector activities.

Membership in NAP is an exclusive privilege extended to a selected number of elite local and regional airfreight professionals. Selection criteria ensure only the most suitable partners with niche-specific expertise are part of the network.

“One of the main objectives of NAP has always been to revive specialisation and inject a greater degree of advanced air cargo expertise into the logistics industry and to drive airfreight and express buying power across the air cargo supply chain. Sub-industry expertise and vertical focus are critical for collaboration and professional advancement. During our conference, we presented our new membership structure with the slogan ‘One air cargo logistics ecosystem | Six sub-industry networks ' aiming to enable our members to more efficiently network, interact, cooperate, and excel,” says NAP CEO Christos Spyrou.

The new six sub-industry networks cater to neutral consolidators and master co-loaders, time-critical logistics firms, GSSAs and brokers, perishable logistics experts, express and e-commerce providers, charter brokers and carriers as well as general airfreight forwarders. The six industry networks include NAC Consolidators, NAX 24-7 Time Critical, NAF Airfreight Associates, NAV AERO, NeX eCommerce, and NAX Fresh.

NAP consists of 350+ like-minded air cargo specialists from over 150 countries, placing the group as one of the largest air cargo service providers worldwide.