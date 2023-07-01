NAP reforms air cargo logistics platform
Enables members to network more efficiently with six sub-industry networks announced last year
Neutral Air Partner (NAP), the premier global platform of leading air cargo architects and aviation logistics specialists, launched its new air cargo logistics ecosystem with six sub-industry networks during its annual OPENAP conference last May in Greece.
The new structure provides air cargo logistics firms with the opportunity to apply for membership in a sub-industry network tailored to their specialisation and the company’s core industry sector activities.
Membership in NAP is an exclusive privilege extended to a selected number of elite local and regional airfreight professionals. Selection criteria ensure only the most suitable partners with niche-specific expertise are part of the network.
“One of the main objectives of NAP has always been to revive specialisation and inject a greater degree of advanced air cargo expertise into the logistics industry and to drive airfreight and express buying power across the air cargo supply chain. Sub-industry expertise and vertical focus are critical for collaboration and professional advancement. During our conference, we presented our new membership structure with the slogan ‘One air cargo logistics ecosystem | Six sub-industry networks ' aiming to enable our members to more efficiently network, interact, cooperate, and excel,” says NAP CEO Christos Spyrou.
The new six sub-industry networks cater to neutral consolidators and master co-loaders, time-critical logistics firms, GSSAs and brokers, perishable logistics experts, express and e-commerce providers, charter brokers and carriers as well as general airfreight forwarders. The six industry networks include NAC Consolidators, NAX 24-7 Time Critical, NAF Airfreight Associates, NAV AERO, NeX eCommerce, and NAX Fresh.
NAP consists of 350+ like-minded air cargo specialists from over 150 countries, placing the group as one of the largest air cargo service providers worldwide.