Royal Air Maroc, Morocco’s national and largest airline with routes spanning over 90 destinations worldwide and 28 in Africa, has formalised its inaugural partnership agreement with humanitarian relief nonprofit Airlink.

The collaboration marks a significant commitment by the airline to transport 50 tonnes of humanitarian cargo over the next year, in addition to providing passenger tickets for humanitarian personnel and a charitable cash donation to support Airlink operations, says an official release from Airlink.

"The new partnership marks a pivotal step in enhancing the reach and impact of Airlink’s humanitarian response efforts in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Royal Air Maroc’s extensive Africa route network will significantly expand Airlink’s operational capabilities, particularly in West and Central Africa, including the Sahel region, where communities endure severe impacts from prolonged and complex humanitarian crises. These crises are compounded by climate shocks, violence, food insecurity and forced displacement, affecting 33 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection."

Royal Air Maroc’s support will benefit crisis-affected communities in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (including refugees from Sudan), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, and Niger, the release added. "Additionally, it will support humanitarian needs and strengthen health systems in Sierra Leone and the Middle East. These regions, often underserved and overlooked as long-term humanitarian crises, will be prioritised in the partnership."

Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman Of the Board and CEO, Royal Air Maroc says: “Under the strategic vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco is relentlessly working to develop South-South Cooperation, and is acting, in particular, for the development of Africa and the well-being of African communities. Therefore, this partnership with Airlink fits perfectly within our vision and mission in a common objective of continental solidarity."

Steven J. Smith, President and CEO, Airlink adds: “A key priority for Airlink is expanding our regional focus across Africa’s diverse regions, actively incorporating our humanitarian partners’ locally-informed perspectives to develop flexible and tailored operational strategies. Royal Air Maroc’s support will increase Airlink’s capacity to transport humanitarian aid and assistance to countries where partners face significant barriers to response such as Cameroon and the Central African Republic in the Sahel. We are eager to embark on this partnership journey and are thrilled to have their support.”

Airlink responded to 48 emergencies in 2023, transporting 1,646 skilled responders and over 2,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the release added.