SolitAir has launched freight services to Ghana via Accra International Airport (ACC), expanding its African network to 21 destinations across 17 countries.

The UAE-based B2B airport-to-airport express middle-mile cargo airline has been expanding its African network in recent weeks. On September 1, it added Port Harcourt in Nigeria and Hargeisa in Somaliland, taking its African network to 20 destinations across 16 countries.

The addition of Ghana further strengthens SolitAir’s presence in West Africa, following its recent expansion into Nigeria. The carrier said the new route will connect the UAE with growing but historically underserved markets in the region.

The new 6,250-kilometre connection between Accra and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), SolitAir’s home base, adds capacity to a route dominated by Ghana’s main exports, including gold, foodstuff and perishables.

SolitAir’s global network now covers more than 60 destinations across more than 40 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The carrier operates seven Boeing 737-800BCF freighters, each with a cargo capacity of 20 tonnes, from its 20,440-square-metre hub facility at Dubai World Central. The facility at Al Maktoum International Airport has been operational since October 2024.

SolitAir aims to operate a fleet of 20 aircraft by the end of 2027. In August, the carrier also launched its first charter cargo service between Dubai World Central and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, expanding its network into Central Asia.

SolitAir holds a UAE GCAA Air Operator's Certificate, EASA Third Country Operator authorisation, ACC3 designation granted by the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority and UK CAA Third Country Operator certification.

Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir, said the launch of the Ghana service marks a significant milestone in the carrier’s expansion strategy.

He said Accra is a rapidly growing African aviation hub that handles between 40,000 and 50,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually, with an annual growth trajectory. The new route connects the UAE with a market of 37.5 million people and is aimed at meeting demand for air cargo services.

Osman said the service will connect Middle Eastern logistics networks with West Africa’s export market for agricultural and valuable goods, while supporting the region’s demand for inbound global imports.

SolitAir’s African network includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Somaliland, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.