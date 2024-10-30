TAAG Angola Airlines has signed a multi-year agreement with ULD outsourcing provider Unilode Aviation Solutions.

The partnership between TAAG Angola Airlines and Unilode ensures that the airline's day-to-day ULD needs are supported throughout their network and includes comprehensive repair services, digital track and trace coverage, and complete operational management planning and oversight, says an official release from Unilode.

"By transitioning from short-term leasing support to a long-term full ULD management agreement, the enhanced partnership will contribute to TAAG Angola Airlines growth, enabling access to the world's largest ULD fleet of over 170,000 ULD’s, improving ULD visibility and providing operational efficiencies with Unilode’s expertise in ULD management."

David Ambridge, Director Cargo & Mail, TAAG Angola Airlines says: “One of the main reasons for our decision to outsource the management of our ULD operations was to be able to focus on our pursuit of excellence, to continuously improve, and to deliver on our promises to our customers especially as we continue to grow our services across Africa and beyond. Unilode’s proven expertise in ULD management will also support our growth aspirations and help in achieving key sustainability milestones.

"The value of Unilode’s ULD management solutions will be further strengthened by its digital technology, which will increase visibility, efficiency, and transparency of such a critical asset. We are pleased to award the ULD management agreement to Unilode and look forward to growing our already successful partnership.”

Ross Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Unilode adds: “We are delighted that we can extend our partnership with TAAG Angola Airlines, from short-term leasing support to full ULD management and to be a partner in their exciting growth journey. The increasing recognition among airlines of the importance of effective ULD management, combined with the need for digital transformation, highlights the growing demand for change. We are excited by our partnership with TAAG Angola Airlines and in their trust in making such a transformational change.

"Our partnership with TAAG Angola Airlines, along with our recent contract awards with airlines like Air India, Air New Zealand and EgyptAir Cargo, demonstrates Unilode's coverage and scale in effectively managing ULD’s across the global network and in continuing to expand our presence, and services, across high growth regions such as Africa, Oceania and the Indian subcontinent."