The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has strengthened the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) through its logistics hub in Entebbe, Uganda, ensuring the steady delivery of life-saving humanitarian supplies to affected areas.

Over the past three weeks, WFP has operated six humanitarian flights, transporting more than 520 metric tonnes of essential relief items. The cargo includes high-energy biscuits, personal protective equipment (PPE), and vital medical supplies needed to support healthcare workers and emergency response teams on the ground.

The sustained air bridge has enabled frontline partners to maintain uninterrupted operations, reinforce treatment efforts, and deliver critical assistance to vulnerable communities on time. By ensuring a reliable supply chain, WFP continues to play a pivotal role in supporting health authorities and humanitarian organisations responding to the Ebola outbreak.

The operation highlights the importance of coordinated logistics in emergency health responses, where rapid access to essential supplies can significantly strengthen efforts to contain disease outbreaks and protect affected populations. Earlier, DXBH sent 76 tonnes of aid for the DRC Ebola response.

Kelly Bradley, Logistics Consultant at WFP Uganda, said the C-130 aircraft stationed at the Entebbe logistics hub can transport up to 15 metric tonnes of humanitarian cargo per flight. The aircraft has completed 13 fully loaded rotations to Bunia, delivering critical supplies in support of the ongoing Ebola response.