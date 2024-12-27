AerCap Holdings has signed a sale and leaseback agreement for one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with TAAG Angola Airlines, the national carrier of Angola.

The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to TAAG in February 2025, says an official release from AerCap.

"We are pleased to welcome TAAG Angola Airlines as a new customer to AerCap, and particularly pleased to be the first lessor to introduce the 787 to the airline," says Aengus Kelly, CEO, AerCap. "As part of their fleet modernisation programme, the 787 will enable TAAG to expand their network across Africa, Europe and Asia with one of the most fuel-efficient widebody aircraft on the market and support them in meeting customer demand."

Nelson de Oliveira, CEO, TAAG adds: "This agreement with AerCap represents an important milestone for us, being an essential step towards the modernisation of our fleet. The introduction of the Boeing 787-9 reinforces our commitment to efficiency and leading sustainability standards, while leveraging our ability to connect Angola with key international destinations. TAAG is committed to offering passengers a comfortable travel experience thus optimizing operational costs and providing greener environmental mobility solutions."

TAAG Angola Airlines has grown its network to 12 domestic and 11 international destinations, the release added.