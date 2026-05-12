In a historic diplomatic shift that signals a new era of cooperation between East Africa and Europe, Kenya and France have signed 11 comprehensive agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors. The high-profile signing ceremony took place on May 10, 2026, at State House Nairobi, following extensive bilateral talks between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The timing of the visit is particularly significant as President Macron arrived in the country for the Africa Forward Summit. President Ruto observed that the decision to host the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya, for the first time in a non-Francophone country, is a strong affirmation of the growing ties between the two countries. “Kenya is deeply honoured to host this summit, the first to be held outside France or a Francophone African country in more than five decades,” he said.

One of the centrepieces of the new bilateral framework is the transformation of urban mobility. President Ruto said one of the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh 12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which will serve as a central pillar of Kenya’s urban transport modernisation programme. The President said Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5 will expand and upgrade key commuter rail corridors linking Nairobi to satellite towns such as Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru, and Kikuyu. “New extensions, including the Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction, will further improve connectivity across the metropolitan area,” he added.

The economic partnership extends to maritime and logistical prowess. Building on the strategic partnership between the Government of Kenya and global shipping giant CMA CGM, the two countries signed an agreement establishing a joint venture to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure, an investment of about KSh 104 billion.

In the agricultural sector, the deals promise to put Kenyan produce on the global map. The two countries signed an agreement to facilitate the purchase of premium purple tea varieties and promote Kenyan speciality teas across French retail networks, creating opportunities for value addition and higher incomes for farmers.

The digital frontier was also a primary focus. The President pointed out that another agreement signed today supports Kenya’s digital transformation and connectivity enhancement agenda. “Kenya is building a dynamic digital economy that is driving innovation, competitiveness, and regional integration through flagship initiatives such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway,” he said. He further discussed with President Macron opportunities to deepen collaboration in digital infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity, data systems, and artificial intelligence.

Energy and environmental sustainability formed a significant part of the 11-point agenda. President Ruto said Kenya seeks to leverage France’s technology in the development of safe nuclear energy to support the country’s ambitious target of generating 10,000 megawatts of power. “Kenya is going to benefit from France’s understanding of nuclear energy,” he said. Other green initiatives include the expansion of the Kipeto Wind Energy Development Project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of KSh 32.5 billion, and the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Kenya.

Addressing the media, President Ruto emphasised that Kenya’s foreign policy is driven by pragmatism and progress. He explained that Kenya will not look East or West. “We are looking forward,” he said.

On his part, President Macron reaffirmed France's desire to move beyond traditional spheres of influence. He said France is committed to building wider partnerships and expanding French investment in Africa. On the multilateral level, he said the Africa Forward Summit will seek to reform the international financial architecture and defend the reforms at the G7 Summit to be hosted in France next month. “We will try and speed up the reform of the African Financial Infrastructure with the African Development Bank,” he said.