Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has launched the FedEx Import Tool (FiT), a cutting-edge solution designed to address the increasing complexities and volumes of imports in South Africa.

The launch is important as South Africa is positioned to take on larger market shares and handle more imports compared to previous years, says an official release from FedEx. "According to recent data, South Africa's import volumes increased by 8.5 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching a total import value of $110 billion. Hence, there is a greater need for smarter, more efficient solutions to manage the complexities of the import sector."

FiT, with its integration of advanced technology and user-focused design, is set to transform the import process, enhancing efficiency, compliance and the overall end-to-end shipment journey, the release added. Originally developed in India, FiT is being introduced across key Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and African markets, including South Africa.

Key features of the single-window platform include:

*A unified self-service platform to streamline the shipping process by centralising document management and shipment tracking.

*A dashboard for greater visibility into every stage of the import shipments.

*Proactive notifications to expedite the clearance process and minimise delays.

*A direct payment feature for paying customs duties and taxes online; and

*Round-the-clock monitoring allows shippers and importers to track their shipments up to 90 days after pickup.

“Innovation that surpasses customer expectations is at the heart of everything we do," says Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing, MEISA, FedEx. "Understanding customer pain points has guided the development of FiT, ensuring we use the latest technology and automation to address their specific needs. FiT is poised to simplify and accelerate the import processes, providing businesses with enhanced efficiency, transparency, and reliability. This not only equips them to compete but also win in today’s competitive global landscape."