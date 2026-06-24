Kalé Logistics Solutions has acquired Spain-based Portel Logistics Technologies, a provider of port community and regulatory compliance solutions, strengthening its presence in Europe and expanding its capabilities in customs and regulatory compliance across the air and maritime logistics sectors.

The acquisition will add Portel’s regulatory and customs compliance expertise to Kalé’s portfolio of airport and port community systems. Portel’s flagship products, Dedalo and Vellore, will complement Kalé’s existing solutions by providing advanced compliance capabilities for customers operating in Europe.

The deal will also give Portel’s more than 350 customers access to Kalé’s wider range of logistics technology solutions. At the same time, it creates opportunities to integrate services and technologies across the customer bases of both companies.

“Kalé strongly believes that e-commerce and regulation will be the key trends driving the future of the industry and the acquisition of Portel is a defining step in Kalé’s journey to become the leading global platform for trade facilitation and logistics compliance, following our acquisition of AvLog, the e-commerce technology provider, earlier this year,” said Amar More, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kalé Logistics Solutions.

Vipul Jain, Chairman of the Kalé Group, said Portel’s expertise in European Union regulatory mandates, combined with its local team and customer relationships, would strengthen Kalé’s ability to serve the European market.

“Together, we are positioned to help the industry navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape,” Jain said.

He added that the acquisition would benefit Kalé’s existing customers in the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Spain, Hungary, the United Kingdom and other European countries, as well as Spanish-speaking customers in South America.

Dedalo and Vellore support the electronic exchange of advance cargo information in line with Import Control System 2 (ICS2) standards, which require all cargo entering Europe to be declared before arrival.

The platforms are designed to reduce manual customs processing across maritime and air cargo operations, helping freight forwarders, ports, airports and ground handlers improve efficiency and simplify compliance processes.

Angel Ramirez, President of GTD Group, the former owner of Portel, said joining Kalé marked a new chapter for Portel, its employees and customers.

“By combining Portel’s expertise in European regulatory compliance with Kalé’s global trade facilitation capabilities, we can deliver greater value to customers while accelerating innovation across our platforms,” Ramirez said.

According to Kalé, the acquisition strengthens its operational presence in Europe through Portel’s local team and supports its strategy of building a comprehensive compliance-first technology platform for global trade.