Kenya Railways has successfully transported 396 tonnes of Government-subsidised fertiliser from Athi River Railway Station to National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu, marking the return of freight services on the Gilgil–Nyahururu branch line after a 46-year suspension.

The consignment, carried on 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons, represents the first cargo movement on the route since its closure and highlights the railway’s renewed role in strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic development.

The Rail Mavuno fertiliser will benefit farmers in Nyandarua and Laikipia counties, key agricultural regions known for producing potatoes, carrots, cabbage, peas, wheat, and other crops. Improved rail access is expected to enhance the efficient distribution of agricultural inputs across these areas.

The reopening of the line has also generated interest from several industries. Companies such as OCP Kenya, Bamburi Cement PLC, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC), and Autoports Freight Terminals, are among the organisations exploring opportunities to use the corridor for fertiliser, cement, dairy, and general freight transportation. Additional cargo potential includes construction materials, livestock, and other agricultural products.

In addition to freight operations, the restored railway will support passenger services, offering communities along the route a safe, affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable transport option. The return of rail services is expected to improve access to markets and essential services, encourage tourism, and strengthen regional integration.

By reducing transport costs, encouraging trade and investment, creating jobs, and improving mobility, the revival of the corridor is set to contribute to long-term economic growth. The development also supports the Government’s Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to use railway infrastructure as a catalyst for national and regional development.