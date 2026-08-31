DP World’s Marine Services business, Shipping Solutions, has named its first methanol dual-fuel vessel, DP World London, at a ceremony in Aarhus, Denmark, as the company continues to invest in its fleet and lower-emission maritime transport.

The 1,250-TEU container vessel was built in China and delivered in April 2026. Owned by Germany’s Elbdeich Reederei and operated by DP World’s Shipping Solutions business, the Portugal-flagged vessel will operate on the North Europe service.

The 148-metre vessel is equipped with a five-cylinder main engine and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technology to reduce emissions and support compliance with international environmental standards. It completed its first methanol bunkering in Rotterdam on 25 June 2026, with Unibarge as the bunkering partner and Methanex supplying the methanol.

The naming ceremony was held in Aarhus, where DP World’s Shipping Solutions business began in 1977 as Unifeeder. The business has since grown into a feeder and shortsea operator serving customers across Europe and beyond and is now part of DP World’s integrated Marine Services portfolio.

Martin Gaard Christiansen, CEO, Shipping Solutions EAM, DP World, said the vessel reflects the company’s heritage in Aarhus and its plans for fleet modernisation.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said the methanol dual-fuel vessel is an example of the company’s investment in practical innovation and more reliable, flexible and lower-emission shipping solutions.

The vessel naming comes as DP World continues to expand its maritime and logistics network. The company reported a 13.1% increase in revenue to $12.7 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with $11.2 billion in the first half of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.9 billion, with a margin of 22.5%.

DP World handled 42.8 million TEUs on a gross basis during the first half of 2026. Overall gross container volumes declined by 5.7% during the period, mainly because of temporary shipping disruptions at Jebel Ali Port. Excluding Jebel Ali, container volumes increased by 5.4% on a reported basis and 6.5% on a like-for-like basis.

The company invested $1.5 billion in capital expenditure during the first six months of 2026, with investments focused on capacity expansion in markets including the UK, India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia and Senegal. DP World expects full-year capital expenditure to be around $3 billion.

As part of its wider network expansion, DP World also reached an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority for a 50-year concession to develop two terminals on the UAE’s east coast. The project includes the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal and the Dibba General Cargo terminal.

Al Rugaylat is planned to handle up to 2.5 million TEUs of containers, 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent units a year. Dibba will add up to 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity. Once operational, the terminals are expected to increase DP World’s UAE container handling capacity from 19.4 million TEUs to almost 22 million TEUs.

The Fujairah terminals will be connected to Jebel Ali through DP World’s inland logistics network and integrated with Jafza. The project will be developed in phases, with construction expected to take around 24 to 30 months from commencement.

The naming of DP World London also follows the recent introduction of DP World Indus to the company’s coastal shipping fleet in India, according to DP World.