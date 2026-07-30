The Trans Cargo general cargo terminal at Sokhna Port has received its first commercial vessels since beginning operations, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, marking the start of cargo-handling activities at the facility.

The terminal received the Century Eagle, a bulk carrier arriving from China, and the Transmar Legacy, which sailed from Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia, the ministry said on July 26, 2026, as stated by Egypt’s State Information Service department.

The terminal had earlier received the Chipolbrok Sun, described by the ministry as the first vessel to berth after commercial operations began. The vessel delivered the terminal’s main 150-tonne crane and other equipment required for cargo-handling operations. The ministry said the arrival of the vessels demonstrates the terminal’s operational readiness and its ability to handle general cargo in accordance with international standards.

The Century Eagle is 190 metres long and 32.29 metres wide, with a deadweight of approximately 52,483 tonnes. The Transmar Legacy measures 204.39 metres in length.

According to the ministry, the terminal is expected to increase cargo-handling capacity at Sokhna Port, reduce vessel waiting times and improve maritime and logistics services. It is also intended to support foreign trade and transit cargo operations.

The terminal is part of the wider redevelopment of Sokhna Port and the Sokhna-Alexandria integrated logistics corridor. The broader project includes specialised terminals, upgraded berths and navigation basins, along with improved road and rail connections. The Ministry of Transport said the development forms part of Egypt’s efforts to expand port capacity and strengthen its role as a regional transport, logistics and transit trade hub.