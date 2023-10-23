Hapag-Lloyd announced the installation of its 700,000th tracking device, an important moment on the company’s path to creating the world’s largest smart container fleet.

Volker Wissing, Federal Minister of Digital and Transport, Germany personally installed the device on a container at Hapag-Lloyd's headquarters in Hamburg, says an official release.

“Digitalisation offers great opportunities for the transport industry," says Wissing. "One sign of this is the progress made by Hapag-Lloyd in building an intelligent container fleet. Such advances not only benefit shipping, they strengthen Germany as a location for innovation and contribute to our vision of a better connected and more efficient transport sector.”

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd adds: “We are proud to be at the forefront of the digitalisation of container shipping. Our 'Smart Container Fleet' project is about transforming the industry and setting new standards for supply-chain transparency and customer service.”

Hapag-Lloyd is on course to become the world’s first container shipping line to equip its entire container fleet of 1.6 million dry containers with real-time tracking devices. The vast majority of Hapag-Lloyd’s container fleet will be smart by the beginning of 2024.

At around the same time, Hapag-Lloyd is planning to launch a corresponding commercial product called Live Position, the release added.

