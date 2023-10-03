Hapag-Lloyd officially welcomed into its fleet the Berlin Express, the first ship of its new Hamburg Express class.

"At an event attended by some 300 guests from business and politics, naming patron Elke Büdenbender performed the ceremonial christening of the ship at the Container Terminal Burchardkai (Athabaskakai) in the Port of Hamburg," says an official release.

The Hamburg Express class will mark the beginning of a new era for Hapag-Lloyd and its fleet, the release added. "In total, a dozen state-of-the-art large container ships will be put into service by 2025. Together, these vessels will make an important contribution to Hapag-Lloyd’s efforts to operate its entire fleet in a climate-neutral manner by 2045. Thanks to their cutting-edge dual-fuel technology, they will also be able to operate using non-fossil fuels such as bio-methane and e-methane, and thereby generate hardly any CO2 emissions."