Hapag-Lloyd welcomes 23,600 TEU Berlin Express
Turning point for Hapag-Lloyd: CEO Rolf Habben Jansen
Hapag-Lloyd officially welcomed into its fleet the Berlin Express, the first ship of its new Hamburg Express class.
"At an event attended by some 300 guests from business and politics, naming patron Elke Büdenbender performed the ceremonial christening of the ship at the Container Terminal Burchardkai (Athabaskakai) in the Port of Hamburg," says an official release.
The Hamburg Express class will mark the beginning of a new era for Hapag-Lloyd and its fleet, the release added. "In total, a dozen state-of-the-art large container ships will be put into service by 2025. Together, these vessels will make an important contribution to Hapag-Lloyd’s efforts to operate its entire fleet in a climate-neutral manner by 2045. Thanks to their cutting-edge dual-fuel technology, they will also be able to operate using non-fossil fuels such as bio-methane and e-methane, and thereby generate hardly any CO2 emissions."
Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd says: “With the new Hamburg Express class, Hapag-Lloyd is at a turning point. The highly efficient ships will allow us to reduce our emissions immediately and to a very significant degree. At the same time, they are an important building block in our strategy to gradually push ahead with decarbonisation. All the vessels in this class will sail under the German flag and thereby make an important contribution to strengthening Germany as a shipping hub.”
The Berlin Express was built at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea. With a length of almost 400 metres and a capacity of 23,600 TEU, it is the largest cargo ship ever to sail under the German flag. The container ships in the Hamburg Express class will operate on the cargo-intensive Far East route between Asia and Europe. The Berlin Express will operate regularly on the FE3 service, which sails between Ningbo and Hamburg via Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Yantian, Hong Kong, Singapore and Rotterdam, the release added.