Hapag-Lloyd is looking to expand its operations and increase its services in East Africa, building on its nine-year presence at the Port of Mombasa as the shipping line seeks to strengthen its regional network. The expansion plans were discussed during an engagement between Hapag-Lloyd Managing Director for East Africa Altamush Ahmed and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) CEO Capt. William Ruto. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and improving the productivity, profitability and efficiency of shipping line operations at port facilities and across the wider maritime sector.

Hapag-Lloyd, which began operations at the Port of Mombasa nine years ago, is looking to build on its presence by expanding its operations and increasing its services in the region. The carrier's plans come as KPA undertakes several capacity-enhancement projects aimed at supporting growing business and creating opportunities for shipping lines to expand.

According to Ruto, KPA has made significant progress on several infrastructure projects at the Port of Mombasa. This includes the construction of Berth 19B, which is currently 40% complete. KPA is also developing Dongo Kundu Berth One and upgrading its terminal operating system as part of efforts to improve port operations and enhance efficiency.

The authority is also finalising the acquisition of new cargo-handling equipment for the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu. The additional equipment is expected to improve operational efficiency and service delivery at the two ports.

The infrastructure and technology investments are aimed at strengthening Kenya's port capacity as cargo volumes and shipping activity across East Africa continue to grow. For shipping lines such as Hapag-Lloyd, additional berth capacity, upgraded terminal systems and improved cargo-handling capabilities could support more efficient operations and provide greater scope for service expansion.

The engagement between Hapag-Lloyd and KPA comes as both parties seek to build on existing cooperation and ensure that port infrastructure and services keep pace with the requirements of shipping lines operating in the region. Hapag-Lloyd's expansion plans could also reinforce Mombasa's role as a key maritime gateway for East Africa, supporting connectivity between Kenya, regional markets and international trade lanes.

Around two months ago, Hapag-Lloyd’s 369-metre MV Baltimore Express became the largest vessel to dock at a port in East and Central Africa when it called at the Port of Lamu from Salalah, Oman. The vessel handled dangerous-goods restows in compliance with International Maritime Organization requirements. The call followed Hapag-Lloyd’s 335-metre MV Nagoya Express at Lamu in August 2025. KPA highlighted Lamu’s 17.5-metre natural harbour depth and 400-metre berths as key advantages for handling ultra-large vessels.

At the time, KPA said Lamu had handled more than 120 vessels since the start of the year and was investing in new cranes, terminal tractors and other cargo-handling equipment. Reposting the update, Ahmed said the Baltimore Express call showed Lamu could “handle scale” and that Hapag-Lloyd was keen to work with KPA to “turn capabilities into real opportunities.”