Maersk has started rolling out its next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity devices across its fleet of refrigerated containers (reefers) and plans to install the new technology on all reefers over the coming years. Around 30% of the reefer fleet has already been upgraded.

The new IoT devices are designed to provide cold chain customers with a more reliable flow of real-time data throughout the container journey, as demand for cargo visibility and data availability continues to grow.

"Real-time access and data availability are becoming increasingly vital for our cold chain customers. The deployment of our next-generation IoT devices will provide them with a much more reliable data flow throughout the container journey," said Bruce Marshall, Head of Reefer Cargo at Maersk.

The rollout follows Maersk's ongoing deployment of its new digital connectivity platform across 450 vessels, creating the foundation for future cargo tracking and management solutions.

Marshall said the company has started replacing all existing IoT devices across its reefer fleet with the latest generation of technology. After operating several generations of devices over the years, the upgrade will standardise the equipment across the fleet and provide a more consistent customer experience.

Since 2019, Maersk has offered customers its Captain Peter visibility product, allowing them to monitor cargo from the time goods are sealed in the container until they reach their final destination.

According to Marshall, continuous access to data is critical for reefer customers, and fitting the entire reefer fleet with the latest connectivity devices will significantly improve that experience. He added that the upgrade will also create the foundation for introducing new features in the future, with the aim of evolving Captain Peter from a visibility product into an intelligent tool that helps customers interpret data and provides recommended actions.