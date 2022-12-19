Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Hong Kong, TAM Group is a rapidly growing GSA for cargo airlines. After rebranding itself the company is positioning itself to become a credible sales agent and partner for cargo airlines particularly in the Americas. At the Air Cargo Forum in Miami in November, Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, interviews Alvin Tam, Vice President Commercial, TAM Group, to understand the mid to long term vision of the company and the reasons for its aggressive network expansion plans.