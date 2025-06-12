At the transport logistic and air cargo Europe event in Munich, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, moderated a panel discussion on the digitalization of the air cargo industry and the evolving role of artificial intelligence—examining where the industry stands today and where it is headed. The conversation also explored potential business opportunities and emerging high-yield cargo commodities transported by air. Additionally, the panel highlighted the rapid proliferation of AI applications across industries and the growing demand for robust hardware to support the advancing digital infrastructure.

The panel featured speakers like Guillaume Crozier, Chief Cargo Officer, dnata; Oliver von Götz, Head of Global Fulfilment Management, Lufthansa Cargo; Denis de Farias Duarte, VP Cargo Development, Fraport AG; Hashim Alsharif, VP Strategy & Business Development, Saudia Cargo; Sami Al-Bassam, Director Cargo & Logistics Partnerships, King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) and Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO, cargo.one.