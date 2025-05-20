At the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai last month, Ashok Rajan, who has taken on a larger role at IBS Software as Chief Customer Officer, spoke with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group. Their discussion covered his new position, the acquisition and integration of Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS), updates on the iCargo platform and its latest customers, the role of artificial intelligence in air cargo, and the accelerating pace of digitalisation in the freight industry.