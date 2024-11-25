Dachser, one of Germany’s 50 largest family-owned enterprises, is headed by Bernhard Simon, a third generation shareholder of Dachser and the grandson of founder Thomas Dachser. Simon, the former CEO, now serves as the chairman of the supervisory board.

Dachser was founded in 1930 in Kempten, Germany, by Thomas Dachser. 94-years later, the company today employs more than 33,000 people spread across close to 400 locations worldwide. It generated 7.1 billion euros in revenue for the year 2023.

In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Bernhard Simon speaks to Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the new executive board formed in 2021 without a Dachser family member and his role in the company's management as the chairman of the supervisory board.