At the recent IATA World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong Ingrid Lee, Head of Cargo Digital, Cathay Pacific Airways speaks to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, about the pace of the ITA ONE Record implementation and how close is the air cargo industry to achieve the target of full implementation by 2026. Lee also reflects on the topics of removal of paper, improving automation and making it easier for customers to ship their cargo and how the Hong Kong-based carrier is building digital capabilities addressing these elements.