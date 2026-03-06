In this episode of Conversations, recorded live at air cargo India in Mumbai, Reji John, Editor, STAT Publishing Group, sits down with Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport (BIAL). Nair shares his vision for BLR Cargo, reflecting on his return to the airport in December 2025 and the exponential growth both in passenger numbers and cargo volumes.

Key highlights from the discussion include: BLR’s positioning as the gateway to South India and its aspiration to become the new gateway to India; strategic focus on high-value cargo such as electronics, aerospace, pharma, semiconductors, and perishables; collaboration with global cargo handlers like Menzies and WFS to bring best practices and benchmark KPIs and expansion of the Logi Connect feeder network to strengthen regional cargo flows from Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and beyond.