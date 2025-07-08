SolitAir, a Dubai-based cargo airline headquartered at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai South, is just a year old. The airline focuses on middle-mile logistics across the Global South, offering express, airport-to-airport cargo services. At air cargo Europe and transport logistic in Munich last month, Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir, spoke with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the company’s expanding fleet, operations, and network across the Indian subcontinent, Africa, the Middle East, and CIS countries.