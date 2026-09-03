China is reshaping the global EV landscape, producing around 16 million electric vehicles in 2025 — nearly 75% of global production — while exports doubled to a record 2.5 million units.

The panel examines how China’s EV export boom is transforming automotive logistics, from changing China–Europe cargo flows and emerging trade corridors to the impact of tariffs and regulatory barriers. Industry leaders discuss localisation, joint ventures and evolving manufacturing strategies, as well as growing opportunities across Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The conversation also looks at how airports, ports and multimodal networks are adapting to rising EV volumes, the growing importance of visibility, compliance, digitalisation and resilience, and whether logistics infrastructure can keep pace with China’s EV-driven growth. The panel also explores the future movement of finished vehicles, batteries, components and aftermarket parts across global markets.

In this panel from transport logistic & air cargo Shanghai, moderator Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor, The STAT Trade Times, is joined by:

Joachim von Winning — Director Cargo Partnerships, Frankfurt Airport

Kathy Liu — Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Dimerco Express Group

Michael Yu — Founder & CEO, Speed Global

Watch the full discussion as industry leaders debate how China’s EV boom is redefining global automotive supply chains and logistics beyond transportation.