Under the new ownership of Tata Group, India’s oldest airline Air India is undergoing a series of transformation inside out. It has a brand new identity that captures the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its transformation to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart.

This bold transformation is not just for people in the cabin above the wings but for things carried in the bellies below the wings too. Cargo is going to play a strategic and critical role in the ongoing transformation of Air India and how it will compete among the world’s top airlines.

In the past, Air India successfully operated freighters on domestic and international routes. The new Air India, the young Air India, with no freighters now, aims to achieve 300% growth in cargo capacity in five years given the huge orders for planes it has placed with Airbus and Boeing. It plans to play a very critical role in boosting the freight and cargo ecosystem in India and globally.

In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, talks to Ramesh Mamidala, who heads the cargo business for Air India, and understands what is cargo for Air India now and for the future.