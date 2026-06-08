In this episode of Leaders Speak, Reji John, Editor, STAT Publishing Group, talks to distinguished industry leader Madhav Thapar, whose career spans over four decades across India, South Asia, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. From steering global logistics giants like DHL, Maersk (Damco), and C.H. Robinson to advising founders and mentoring the next generation, Madhav brings unmatched clarity and candor to the conversation, we explore:

1. The view from the corner office after 40 years in logistics

2. Life after CH Robinson and his next chapter as advisor and venture builder

3. Freight flows in a fractured geopolitical world

4. India’s logistics moment — opportunity or hype?

5. AI’s role in reshaping freight operations and leadership

6. What great leadership looks like today

7. The single most important thing the industry must get right in the next five years

8. How writing and storytelling have shaped his leadership journey